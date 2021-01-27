Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is ‘considering the possibility of securing a loan move’ this month, reports The Athletic.

The 19-year-old midfielder has recently returned form a knee injury. It’d stunted his progression after what was an impressive burst onto the scene last season where he made six Premier League appearances.

Having returned to the side, featuring twice in the Premier League under Frank Lampard, the arrival of Thomas Tuchel might suggest that Chelsea will revert to their player philosophy of old and leave their younger players in the doldrums.

Speaking of Gilmour after he made his full return v Krasnodar in the Champions League last month, Lampard said told Sky Sports:

“I thought Billy was outstanding on his return, I felt very comfortable with him coming back in, he’s trained so well, done his rehab and he deserved his chance tonight.

“So I expect to see more of the same from Billy as he gets stronger now he is past his injury.”

The Athletic claims Gilmour was planning to chat with Lampard this week about a potential loan move. He’s eager to feature in Scotland’s Euro 2020 squad and wants the chance to play regular football, with that chance seemingly dwindling after Lampard’s departure.

Here, we look at three Championship destinations that could be ideal for Gilmour in the second half of this season:

Brentford

Thomas Frank had endured a slow start to the season with Brentford, but fast-forward to the New Year and the Bees are well on their way to breaking into the automatic promotion spots.

The central midfield position has this season become more of a contested one though – Mathias Jensen hasn’t quite hit the heights he was last season, with Christian Norgaard having been limited to just four Championship outings this term owing to injury.

Gilmour’s arrival at Brentford would obviously be a huge plus to Frank and he’d likely be a regular feature in their bid for promotion. Based just across west London as well, Brentford could be the ideal temporary home for Gilmour.

Luton Town

The side that Lampard last faced as Chelsea manager, Luton Town lost 3-1 at Chelsea in the FA Cup last weekend with Gilmour playing the full 90-minutes.

He performed well in what was a hard-fought win in the end of Chelsea. Nathan Jones would’ve got a good look at him and now with the news of his potential loan availability, he could be considering the move.

They’ve managed to keep hold of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this month, but Jones could do with some depth in the central areas having played with three at times.

Another club not too far from Stamford Bridge, and another Championship side playing exciting football which Gilmour would likely become a huge part of.

Millwall

Another London-based team that could do with a midfield addition is Millwall. With QPR having secured Stefan Johansen it leaves them looking to strengthen other positions, but Gary Rowett could well take an interest in Gilmour.

He saw a bid for Barnsley’s Alex Mowatt fall through. The midfielder’s future at Oakwell seems uncertain but Millwall, after some contested performances from the likes of Ryan Woods could well be considering a new central player.

They’ve already added Maikel Kieftenbeld to their squad, but Gilmour would still be a huge acquisition for Millwall and it could be an attractive destination for the 19-year-old having seen the likes of Jayson Molumby prevail at The Den last season.