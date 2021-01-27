Sheffield Wednesday are ‘open’ to loaning out Alex Hunt this month with ‘at least one’ League One club having shown an interest, reports Sheffield Star’s Joe Crann.

The 20-year-old made his Championship debut for Sheffield Wednesday last season. He featured six times in the league last time round and has made two in this campaign, with a loan move having been largely predicted for Hunt this month.

Tweeting on Hunt’s situations, Sheffield Star’s Joe Crann gave this update:

I’m told that at least one League One club has shown an interest in signing Alex Hunt on loan, and that #SWFC are open to him spending some time away. For me, I think it’d do him a lot of good. He needs to get more senior minutes in him. A week left. https://t.co/6RlsbKT2JT 🦉⚽️ — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) January 27, 2021

A product of the Sheffield Wednesday youth academy, Hunt is one of a few names to have broken into the Owls first-team in recent seasons and he’s a player held in high-regards by everyone at the club.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live after Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup clash with Manchester City last season, Garry Monk said of Hunt that game:

“He came on against City against some of the best players in the world and showed he was not overawed or fazed. He has got a great future.

“Alex has a lot of established Championship players in that midfield and so he has to rise above that. That’s the challenge. He has got to develop himself and get better and better.”

Still without a manager, Neil Thompson remains in caretaker charge and looking ever-more likely that he’ll eventually land the interim job.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri looks to have spoiled his chances of finding a high-class successor for Tony Pulis after the saga that unfolded with the Welshman, with candidates seemingly slipping through their fingers.

On the pitch though, things are looking a lot brighter for Sheffield Wednesday. They’ve only featured once in the Championship this month having played in the FA Cup, but Thompson has guided his side to a four-game unbeaten run since Pulis’ departure.

They next travel to Coventry City in the Championship this weekend. Another huge game at the bottom of the table and a win could see Wednesday close what is currently a six-point gap to safety.