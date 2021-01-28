Taylor Richards has spoken candidly about his debt to manager Darren Moore for giving him a chance at Doncaster Rovers, when he “didn’t think anyone would take” him.

The midfielder, who turned 20 last month, has made a strong impact for the League One side on a season-loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

He scored his fourth goal of the season in their 2-0 win at home to AFC Wimbledon last night, with a deflected effort helping Doncaster to a seventh win in their past eight league matches.

Richards was a positive influence throughout the contest as an attacking midfielder, but he explained after the match how he didn’t expect to get the chance to show his abilities this season.

The move to Doncaster is a first loan spell of his career, but it was an opportunity that he was not expecting to get having, he believed, developed a bad reputation.

He told The72: “I’ve come in and he’s (Moore) given me trust. At the start of the season, I didn’t think anyone would take me. He’s shown faith in me and hopefully we can all come in and repay him with what we do on the pitch.”

Expanding on why he didn’t think he would get a move, Richards added: “My past. Some people would say I wasn’t doing enough or I had a bad attitude, and to be honest with you I didn’t think I was going to get a loan at the start of the season.

“But Darren has taken me here and is playing me, so what more can I ask for? When I go on the pitch I try to do whatever I can to help and repay him for playing me.

“For me, I feel like I only needed a chance, someone to take me in and have faith in me. The gaffer has done that and I’m forever thankful for that.”

Richards was a Manchester City youth player until joining Brighton in the summer of 2019, and he made his professional debut shortly after in an EFL Cup tie against Aston Villa.

He has yet to make a league outing for the Seagulls but has the chance this season to show he is capable of pushing for a first-team spot at the Premier League side.

His form ought to be getting noticed, as should that of the whole team as Doncaster continue to go from strength to strength in their push for promotion.

The win over Wimbledon made it nine points from a possible nine so far in 2021 and moved them up to fourth in the table, three points behind the automatic promotion places with as many games in hand, and six shy of leaders Lincoln ahead of a trip to Sincil Bank this weekend.

But Richards said: “I don’t think we should get too ahead of ourselves, we’ve just got to take every game as it comes. It’s a long season and there’s so many games coming up, so we’ll go to Lincoln on Saturday hoping to get the three points.

“You want to play in the big games, in the ones that you need to win. So we’ll go to Lincoln and try and get a result.”