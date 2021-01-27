The Scotsman reports that Millwall are interested in Hibernian duo Ryan Porteous and Josh Doig, but Hibs boss Jack Ross says he’s under no pressure to sell.

Ross say there’s been no ‘concrete offers’ for with Porteous or Doig, with Ross’ former club Sunderland having shown an interest in Doig as well as striker Kevin Nisbet earlier in the month.

Porteous, 22, and Doig, 18, have both been prominent members of the first-team this season. Doig in particular has shown that he’s one of the best 18-year-olds in the Scottish game right now, with 16 Scottish Premiership appearances to his name this time round.

Porteous has featured 24 times in the league this season, in what is his fourth in the Hibs first-team.

Poised for a move to England alongside teammate Doig, Ross told The Scotsman of the pair:

“We’ve had young players who have performed well this season and there have been notes of interest from clubs. As it stands there has been nothing as of today that would see any of those young players depart. “But we will see what happens in the days that are left in the window.

“I’m loath to say with certainty that nothing will ever happen because it could change. But not at the moment. They are where they are.” READ: Burnley have £4.5m bid rejected for Championship ace Millwall manager Gary Rowett is keen to do something in the final week of this transfer window. Maikel Kieftenbeld remains their sole signing of this transfer window coming in from Birmingham City, but fans would love to see some keen defensive additions as Millwall drop ever-closer to the bottom-three. Sunderland meanwhile are showing signs of new life under Lee Johnson. The ex-Bristol City boss has already brought in Carl Winchester from Forest Green Rovers but looks keen on a defender, with outgoings also wanted at The Stadium of Light. Hibernian though, despite their apparent acceptance that they’ll have to sell the likes of Porteous and Doig at some point, won’t be selling on the cheap this week.

“There’s no duress we are put under to sell players,” Ross explained. “But there will always be potentially the right time and the right situation for players to move on, if it makes business sense for the club and the player’s development. I’m okay about that. The lines of communication are good.

“You always have to have a list of potential players that we could bring to the club in any eventuality. You need to have that contingency because it’s a fairly predictable industry.”

With only a few days of the transfer window left, Hibernian will be glad that they’ve survived the month with little unwanted attention in the likes of Porteous, Doig and Nisbet too.

But their young defenders especially, they’re two players who could make Hibs a lot of money in the summer. If managed correctly and negotiated properly with the likes of Millwall and Sunderland, the Scottish club could well be in line for some profits come summer.