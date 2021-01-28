AFC Wimbledon manager Glyn Hodges has said he is happy with the squad he currently has and that there may be no more signings before the end of the transfer window.

They dropped back into the League One relegation zone on Tuesday night with a 2-0 defeat away at promotion-chasing Doncaster Rovers.

First-half goals settled the match as Fejiri Okenabirhie and Taylor Richards scored for the hosts, the latter effort helped by a deflection.

Wimbledon attempted to mount a response after the break with a strong spell and substitute George Dobson hit the post, but they couldn’t find a way back into the game.

As well as dropping them into the bottom four, the result also extended their winless run in the league to 10 matches.

However, Hodges said that he had confidence in the squad at his disposal to be able to turn things around in the second half of the season.

Asked if there might be any new signings before the transfer deadline at the end of this week, he told The72: “Not sure, not at the moment.

“We’ve got a big squad, it’s just hitting form at the right time and, if one’s not playing well, hopefully we’ve got another. We’ve got enough bodies in there and we’ve got enough good players, it’s just finding the recipe for getting that win.”

Their last league success came at the beginning of December with a impressive victory over Peterborough United at Plough Lane.

They have picked up only two points since, but Hodges believes he has seen enough in their past two matches, a 1-1 draw away at Crewe last weekend and their effort at Doncaster, to suggest they can turn their form around.

“We’ve had two good performances recently in tough away games,” he said. “The games at the moment are coming thick and fast against very good opposition.

“The attitude of the boys, the work rate, everything about them has been great. They give me everything and we firmly believe we’ll be fine.”

They have boosted their squad in the past week with two loan signings, bringing in midfielder Dobson from Sunderland and defender Darnell Johnson from Leicester City.

Dobson made an impact off the bench at Doncaster and Hodges said of him: “We knew he was available and he’s one we wanted to do. If he continues in that form we’ll be happy.”

Johnson came straight in for a full debut on the right side of their back three and his manager said: “He’s a big strong defender, he wants to head it, he wants to defend, and he’s exactly what we need at the moment because we need some wins.”

Reflecting overall on the Rovers defeat, Hodges said: “It was a tough start, we went a goal down and huffed and puffed. We were okay, I thought we were having a go, we pressed and we took the game to them, but their quality and the deflected second goal really killed us.

“But in the second half I felt we did better, we took the game to them, we hit the post, and we needed to get that goal. If we got that goal we might have made it a bit nervous for them and would give us the confidence to go forward, but we didn’t quite get that goal.”