Free agent goalkeeper Tom-Oliver Hiemer is training with Wigan Athletic, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

The German stopper is available and has linked up with the League One side to train.

Reporter Nixon has suggested that he ‘think that’s all’ so the Latics may not hand him a contract.

Hiemer, who is 26 years old, has been available since being released by Borussia Mönchengladbach at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his options.

Wigan’s current goalkeeping options are Jamie Jones and Owen Evans, whilst they also have youngsters Sam Tickle and Bobby Jones.

Hiemer may just be training with Leam Richardson’s side to keep up his fitness levels and give some competition to their current ‘keepers.

He started his career at Borussia Mönchengladbach but has never made a first-team appearances for the Bundesliga outfit. He has played for their reserve team regularly in the past as well as being a regular for them at youth levels as a youngster.

Hiemer moved to Italy in 2014 for a spell at Serie D side NFC Orlandina before moving back to Germany after 12 months in the sun.

He had a stint at FC 04 Singen before time spent in the Nike Academy earned him a move back to Mönchengladbach’s II team five years ago.

Hiemer stayed on their books since last summer but now remains unattached. He may see the Football League as an avenue to get back into the game.

He is training with Wigan but that’s as far as it is going for now. The Latics lost 5-0 at home to Blackpool yesterday and are two points from safety.

Should Wigan sign Hiemer?