Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore expects to have Jason Lokilo and potentially Madger Gomes back from injury for this weekend’s match at Lincoln City.

This Saturday will see a big top-of-the-table showdown at Sincil Bank as League One’s best two sides on points-per-game face each other.

Lincoln continue to head the table after their midweek win at Portsmouth, while Doncaster are six points behind with two games in hand after their victory over AFC Wimbledon.

They won 2-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday night with first-half Fejiri Okenabirhie and Taylor Richards goals securing a comfortable success.

Jason Lokilo missed the game with a head knock but Moore said that the winger was very close to making the team, and would be fine for the weekend.

“We took the decision not to in the end and it will be good that we’ll have him back for the weekend,” he told The72. “It was a last-minute decision to leave him out.”

Midfielder Gomes has been a longer-term absentee having played just once since October, but the Spaniard is close to full recovery from a thigh injury.

“If Madger can keep progressing these next couple of days I’d like to think Madger’s back in there for the weekend and he gives us another body,” said Moore. “He’s looked good in training so it would be nice to have him back.”

Another new face in midfield could be John Bostock, who penned an 18-month deal with the club at the beginning of the week.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man became Doncaster’s third signing of the January transfer window, following loan moves for Barnsley winger Elliot Simoes and Brentford goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe.

Bostock has not played a match since last June, when on loan at Nottingham Forest from French side Toulouse, who released him in the summer.

Despite that, Moore said that there was a reasonable chance that he could make his debut for the club as soon as Saturday.

“John I reckon on Saturday will be 50/50, it’ll be close,” he rated. “We’ll make a decision probably on Friday and see how he is.

“It’s important that when he comes in, he stays in. The game on Saturday will be 50/50 but the following week will give us a full week to work with him before the next game.”

However, they will continue to be without veteran James Coppinger and Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules in attack, due to calf and hamstring injuries respectively.

Winger Jon Taylor came off in the second half and appeared to be struggling with an injury, but Moore was confident there was nothing to be too concerned about.

“He’s fine,” said the Rovers boss. “The pitch was quite firm tonight so we think it was just something to do with that, he was getting sore in terms of his groin. Rather than carry on we just took him off.”