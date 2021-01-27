Celtic are ‘aware’ of Bournemouth’s interest in Preston North End defender Ben Davies, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 26.01.21, 20:32).

The Cherries have been long-term admirers of the centre-back and have been linked with a move for him in this transfer window.

However, Celtic are looking to pip Jason Tindall’s side to the signing of him this month as they look to bolster their defensive options and lure him up to Glasgow.

Davies, who is 25 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season and the Hoops want to sign him before next Monday’s deadline if they can agree terms.

The Barrow-born defender joined Preston as a youngster before rising up through their youth ranks. He made his senior debut against Coventry City in a League One clash in January 2013 at the age of 17.

Davies was loaned out to York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Newport County and Fleetwood Town to gain some first team experience in his early career.

He has since gone on to make 144 appearances for the Lilywhites and establish himself as one of their most valuable assets.

Rumours of a move away from Deepdale have been lingering around for the past couple of seasons and it finally looks like Davies will be moving on from the Lancashire side this winter.

Celtic are keen to get a deal done for him this week and will need to see off any interest from Bournemouth first.

