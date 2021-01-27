Portsmouth are not looking to sign Walsall defender Zak Jules before the end of the transfer deadline, as per a report by The News.

Kenny Jackett’s side have been linked with a move for the League Two man but have ruled out their chances of bringing him to Fratton Park this winter.

Jules, who is 23 years old, is a target for Championship trio Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Huddersfield, according to Football Insider.

League One duo MK Dons and Peterborough United have also been credited with an interest with it looking like Walsall are facing a real battle to keep hold of him in this transfer window.

Jules, who is 23 years old, has impressed in League Two since joining the Saddlers in July 2019.

The ex-Scotland youth international started his career at Reading and rose up through the youth ranks there. However, he never made a senior appearance for the Royals and was loaned out to Hemel Hempstead Town, Braintree Town and Motherwell as a youngster.

Jules left Reading on a permanent basis in 2017 and spent two years on the books at Shrewsbury Town. He had loan spells away from the Shrews at Barnet, Port Vale and Chesterfield.

He then moved to Macclesfield Town during the 2018/19 season and made 14 appearances for the Silkmen to help them survive in the Football League.

Walsall came calling after his time at Moss Rose and he has since slotted in nicely into their side.

Pompey have cooled their interest in him but could that pave the way for the likes of Cardiff and Birmingham to make their move?

Will Jules leave Walsall this month?