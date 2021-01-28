Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore has said that he hopes to have “some more additions” to his squad by the weekend.

His team are one of the form sides in League One, having won all three of their league matches since the turn of the year, and seven of their last eight.

They moved up to fourth in the table on Tuesday night with a comfortable 2-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon at the Keepmoat Stadium.

First-half goals from Fejiri Okenabirhie and Taylor Richards, both from outside the box with the latter helped by a deflection, secured the win to move within three points of second-placed Hull City with as many games in hand.

Doncaster remain six points behind League One leaders Lincoln City, with two extra matches to play, ahead of a crunch trip to Sincil Bank on Saturday.

Speaking after the Wimbledon success, Moore gave a positive outlook on the chances of their squad being strengthened with new signings by the time they make that trip.

Asked about the prospects of more signings before the January window shuts, he told The72: “I hope so, I really do. We’re working extremely hard.

“(A couple of days ago) we were further forward with one or two targets and hopefully by the weekend we can see some more additions in the squad.”

So far Rovers have made two loan signings and picked up a free agent in a window that has seen skipper Ben Whiteman depart in a big-money transfer for Championship side Preston North End.

Winger Elliot Simoes and goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe have been signed for the rest of the season, from Barnsley and Brentford respectively, while midfielder John Bostock has penned an 18-month deal.

Both were involved from the start as Doncaster enjoyed a relatively comfortable evening against Wimbledon, playing with intent from the first whistle and earning a tenth-minute lead through a brilliant Okenabirhie strike.

Richards’ deflected goal provided a half-time scoreline that reflected their dominance and, despite some pressure from their struggling visitors in the second half, they rode it out and could have scored more than their two goals.

“I was really pleased,” said Moore. “I thought it was a good, accomplished performance. I thought we set the tone really early. Fej took his goal really well, it was a clean strike.

“Once the goal went in, I thought it gave us real impetus in the game. It gave us a real foothold in the game and I thought some of the passing and movement we were doing always kept them on the backfoot in the first half.

“Then to go in at half-time with Taylor Richards’s goal and 2-0, we knew in the second half they’d come out and get into us a bit more. Apart from a 15-20-minute spell in the second half at the start of it where they had a foothold, we regained it and saw the game out.

“We knew they’d put balls in the box but the two centre-backs have to take plaudits because they put their heads on it, and when called upon Ellery was spot on, he took a lot of crosses and had to punch a few. In terms of concentration, everyone played their part well.

“In areas of the game we could played a better pass or made a better decision in the second half, but that’s a small critique. I thought it was a good performance.”