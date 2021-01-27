Derby County, Watford and Middlesbrough summer target Abdul Baba Rahman is in talks with PAOK, as per a report by Goal.

The left-back was linked with a Championship move last summer but remained at Stamford Bridge for the first-half of this season.

Baba-Rahman, who is 26 years old, was a target for Derby, Watford and Boro in the last transfer window, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail at the time, but stuck around at Chelsea and has been training with their Under-23’s this term.

He could now move to Greece until the end of the campaign with a view to finding a new permanent home in the summer.

Baba Rahman moved to Chelsea in 2015 but has struggled for regular game time with the Blues. He has made 23 appearances for them over the past six years and has had various loan spells away.

He has endured spells at Schalke, Reims and Mallorca over the past few years and could now test himself at PAOK.

Prior to his move to London, the full-back started his career in his native Ghana before moving to Germany for stints at Greuther Furth and FC Augsburg.

Baba Rahman is now on the move again from Chelsea and won’t be staying in England. He is in discussions over a loan move and will be looking to tie up a deal before the end of the transfer window.

Derby, Watford and Boro looked into a move for him last summer but it wasn’t to be.

Would Baba Rahman have been good in the Championship?