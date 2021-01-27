Shrewsbury Town hold a ‘genuine interest’ in Sunderland striker Will Grigg, as per a report by the Shropshire Star.

The Shrews tried to get him in the summer and have now reignited their pursuit.

Grigg, who is 29 years old, could leave Sunderland before the end of the transfer window and has also been linked with the likes of Salford City and MK Dons.

However, Shrewsbury are looking to bat away competition from fellow Football League sides to land him before next Monday’s deadline.

Steve Cotterill is eager to bolster his attacking options and sees Grigg as as an ideal signing for his side.

Sunderland forked out a hefty £4 million fee to lure him to the North East in 2019 but he has managed just eight goals in 54 matches for the Black Cats altogether.

He played for Wigan Athletic from 2015 to 2019 and was prolific for the Latics. He scored 65 goals in 150 games, helping them again promotion from League One twice during his time there.

Grigg has previously also played for the likes of Walsall, Brentford and MK Dons.

He could be heading for the exit door of the Stadium of Light this winter and a move to Shrewsbury could turn his head. They would be able to give him more regular game time for the second-half of the season and a chance to remain in League One.

Will Shrewsbury get Grigg?