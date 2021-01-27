Derby County have made an enquiry for Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp, reports Football Insider.

Derby County have endured a chaotic January. But their month could yet end of a high note as the club hopes to see their transfer embargo lifted this week after they were able to fulfil unpaid wages to their playing staff.

Sharp, 34, is ‘potentially available’ and Football Insider claim that the Rams have lodged an ‘enquiry’ for the striker, who’s featured seven times in the Premier League this season.

Blades could yet take Derby County’s record for the lowest amount of points managed in a single Premier League season, but they could be doing Derby another favour in sending Sharp their way.

Should their current transfer embargo be lifted then Derby County will face a frantic end to the transfer window, with an equally chaotic deadline day in the making.

Wayne Rooney’s main aim going into this transfer window was to find a striker. Derby County have proved defensively astute under his watch but they lack goals – they’ve netted just 16 times in 25 Championship games this season.

Now with renewed hopes of seeing their embargo lifted before the transfer window shuts at 11pm on February 1st, Rooney could yet find his striker and in Sharp he’d be getting a proven Championship goal-scorer.

In Sheffield United’s 2018/19 promotion season, Sharp scored 23 goals in 40 league appearances. He’s since taken a back-role in United’s Premier League spell though which looks destined to end this season.

Derby County have relegation fears of their own. A 1-0 win at QPR last time out marked back-to-back victories in the Championship which places them in 21st – Rotherham United are five points behind but with three games in hand.

Up next for the Rams is the visit of Bristol City in the Championship this weekend.