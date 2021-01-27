QPR have had another busy 24-hours, with the closure of the transfer window quickly approaching.

Going into the month in the midst of a winless run, and facing a contested January with signings unsure, QPR and Mark Warburton have since change the outlook of their entire season with a strong January showing.

Both in the transfer market and on the pitch, QPR have enjoyed a prosperous month. But one of the stories of their transfer window, and arguably their season is the Bright Osayi-Samuel saga.

Now in Turkey, the Fenerbahce man left QPR amid controversy, upsetting a lot of fans with the way his exit materialised. Providing some insight into his exit, QPR insider Sean Gallagher tweeted:

Good luck to @Bright_097 at Fenerbahce. It's my understanding that Bright apologised to several QPR personnel at the club's training ground last week. He acknowledged things could have been done better. Think he's taken his fair share of abuse, so time to move on now #QPR — Sean Gallagher (@Sean_Gallagher9) January 26, 2021

Bright leaves QPR and behind he leaves a creative void, so yet more pressure falls on the young shoulders of Ilias Chair.

The 23-year-old has flourished this season and with several Championship clubs said to be keeping tabs on him, QPR are reported to be in ‘advanced talks’ to renew his stay:

Some exclusive contract news. Understand QPR are in advanced discussions with Ilias Chair regarding a new deal. Would be great news for the club if they can get this over the line #QPR pic.twitter.com/ikU5qwY8XO — Sean Gallagher (@Sean_Gallagher9) January 26, 2021

With three loan signings now through the door – Jordy de Wijs, Stefan Johansen and Charlie Austin, Warburton now looks set to bolster his goalkeeping ranks.

Seny Dieng has burst onto the scene this season. The Swiss stopper though is starting to attract the attention of Premier League clubs and with Joe Lumley’s future still in doubt, QPR have been linked with Gillingham’s 18-year-old goalkeeper Joe Walsh.

Now though, it’s since been reported that QPR have ‘agreed a fee’ to sign Walsh this week: