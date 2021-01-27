Accrington Stanley could sign QPR’s Paul Smyth on loan this week, with his Charlton Athletic loan stay set to end.

The Northern Irishman left QPR to join Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan last summer.

After making three Championship appearances at the start of this season for Mark Warburton’s side, Smyth has since made 14 in League One for Lee Bowyer’s side, scoring once.

But the 23-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at The Valley and is set to be recalled by QPR, with League One contenders Accrington Stanley having since ‘expressed an interest’ in Smyth.

QPR insider Sean Gallagher tweeted:

Few asking re Paul Smyth. Understand Accrington Stanley have expressed an interest in signing the Northern Ireland forward this month. Smyth has previously spent time on loan at the League One side in 2019.#QPR — Sean Gallagher (@Sean_Gallagher9) January 26, 2021

Smyth scored three goals in 15 league outings for Accrington during the 2018/19 season. He initially joined QPR from Linfield midway through the 2017/18 season and looked like a really shrewd signing.

He netted twice in 13 Championship outings but would run into injury troubles, having endured tough tough loan spells since – last season he made 19 appearances for Wycombe Wanderers as they clinched promotion into the Championship.

Accrington sit four points and two places behind 6th-place Charlton Athletic. Both are in the running for League One promotion this year and Smyth’s arrival at Stanley would be a huge plus going into the business end of the season.

Bowyer though has seen this situation a host of times in the past year-and-a-half – Smyth could be another who’s recalled from his loan at Charlton and send back out, and with a play-off rivals in the running to sign Smyth it’ll come as even more of a blow to the Addicks.