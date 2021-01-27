West Ham United manager David Moyes has confirmed that the club are ‘considering’ making Said Benrahma’s loan deal permanent in this transfer window, reports Pete O’Rourke.

The Algerian joined West Ham from Brentford on loan last summer, with a view to a permanent deal at the end of this season.

Brentford are in line to receive £20million plus £5million in add-ons but Moyes is looking into bringing that agreement forward, so that he has an extra loan slot available.

Confirming Moyes’ stance on the situation, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke tweeted:

David Moyes has confirmed West Ham are considering turning Said Benrahma's loan from Brentford into a permanent deal in this window – but will sign him permanently in the summer otherwise. #WHUFC #BrentfordFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 26, 2021

West Ham want to sign Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard on loan. But Moyes will first need to free up a loan spot in his side and so bringing forward Benrahma’s deal seems the easiest way around it.

Thomas Frank though has since stated that he was unaware of West Ham’s interest in bringing Benrahm’s permanent deal forward, sparking confusion around the status of the move. He told football.london:

“No, I’ve not heard. That’s for Rasmus [Ankersen] and Phil [Giles] to deal with. They will give me a heads up when something happens.”

The 25-year-old scored 17 goals in 46 Championship appearances last season. In what was his second season at Brentford, Benrahma proved to be one of the Football League’s most watchable players and came close to guiding the Bees into the Premier League.

But they came up short against Fulham in the final, and missing out on promotion inevitably led to their star players being acquired by Premier League teams – Ollie Watkins went to Villa and Benrahma to West Ham.

Now though, Brentford are in line for another huge profit margin should Moyes choose to bring Benrahma’s permanent deal forward into this window.

In 12 Premier League appearances, Benrahma is yet to get off the mark for West Ham. But he remains a player with huge potential and one that Hammers fans are excited to see more of in the second half of this season.