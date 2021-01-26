Demarai Gray was seen as an attacking gem when he broke into regular first-team football with Birmingham City.

He made the jump to the senior set-up at St Andrew’s in 2014, being sold two years later to Leicester City in a £3.75m deal.

Those two years saw Gray go on to make 78 appearances for the Blues, appearances where he scored eight goals and provided four assists.

Birmingham City potential – Leicester City development and the next step

That potential, nurtured at St Andrew’s, was meant to see Gray develop as one of the next big things. It hasn’t really panned out that way.

He’s had a solid career at the Foxes and he is still young at only 24. He’s featured in 169 games across all competitions for Leicester, scoring 13 goals and adding 17 assists.

Ten of those goals and 11 of those assists have come from 133 appearances in the Premier League for the side from the King Power Stadium.

Gray is coming into the final stretch of his current deal at Leicester. He will be available on a free come the summer, able to leave the Foxes to whoever he sees fit to join.

However, Sky Sports report that this decision has already been made. The Mirror further state that a potential move could see Birmingham City missing out on a windfall.

Move agreed but could see Birmingham miss out on cash

Sky Sports say that Gray is likely to head out of Leicester and that Bundesliga side “Bayer Leverkusen have agreed personal terms” with the Leicester City wide man.

The Mirror’s Darren Lewis adds that Leverkusen want Gray “this month rather than wait until the summer” before going on to say that the “are keen to pay £2.7million” rather than the £4m the Foxes are wanting.

Even at the upper end of that valuation, Birmingham City would only be scrambling around for pennies in any Gray sale. A sell-on clause negotiated at the time of his transfer sees Birmingham City with 15% of the profits of any sale.

Should Leicester City get their way and get Leverkusen up to the £4m they want, a 15% sell-on of profit would give Birmingham City just £37,500.