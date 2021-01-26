Watford have signed goalkeeper Rob Elliot on a free transfer, as per a report by The Athletic.

The stopper has joined the Hornets on a deal until the end of the season.

Elliot, who is 34 years old, has been training with former club Charlton Athletic since October but has now found a new permanent home.

He has been helping the Addicks duo Ben Amos and Ashley Maynard-Brewer over the past couple of months but has now switched to Watford to add some competition and cover to their goalkeeping department.

Elliot was released by Newcastle United at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his next move.

The Republic of Ireland international has racked up over 200 appearances in his career to date and will be looking forward to the second-half of the season at Vicarage Road.

Elliot rose up through the youth ranks at Charlton before going on to play 110 times for their first-team. He also had loan spells away from the London club at Bishop’s Stortford, Notts County and Accrington Stanley.

He left the Addicks in August 2011 and was handed a Premier League move by Newcastle.

Elliot was mainly used as a back-up by the North East side but did impress whenever called upon. He was part of their side promoted from the Championship under Rafa Benitez in 2017.

Good signing for Watford?