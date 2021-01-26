Sheffield Wednesday have brought in Andre Green and Sam Hutchinson in this transfer window, but may not have finished their recruitment just yet.

The Owls could look to do some more business between now and the end of the month. Here is what could be on their shopping list-

A new striker

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Aberdeen forward Sam Cosgrove, as per the Daily Record, but have been priced out of a move for him. This suggests that they are wanting to sharpen their attacking options this winter but finances are tight.

The Yorkshire side could turn their attentions elsewhere to add more of a cutting edge up top. There is no doubt they could do with signing a striker before the deadline as they have lacked goals this season.

Harry Pickering

The Crewe Alexandra defender is a man in-demand and is on the radar of Wednesday, according to Football Insider. Fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers have also been linked with him as well this month.

Pickering is being tipped for a bright future in the game and would be a shrewd long-term signing by Neil Thompson.

Another winger

Cardiff City’s Josh Murphy is another name in the frame for the Owls. The pacey winger would give them more competition and depth going forward, which would boost their chances of survival this season. His brother, Jacob, impressed on loan at Hillsborough in the last campaign.

A new manager

Sheffield Wednesday are still in the hunt for a new permanent boss to replace Tony Pulis. Thompson has done an impressive job in caretaker charge but their fans will want the situation resolving soon. It is dragging on a bit now and bringing in a new manager will surely be on their agenda.

