Bolton Wanderers remain in talks with Blackburn Rovers over the future of loan man Tom White, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

The two North West sides have a decision to make as to whether he should see out the rest of his loan deal in League Two.

White, who is 23 years old, has made nine appearances in the league this season for Ian Evatt’s men.

Bolton are also in discussions with Fleetwood Town about goalkeeper Billy Crellin’s situation. An announcement on what will happen with the loan pair is expected to be made close to the end of the transfer window next Monday.

Evatt has said: “They’re still ongoing, I think that will go right up until the last day of the window really. I would think there will be some sort of announcement but not until very late.”

Their situations are likely to depend on whether Bolton are able to bring in any more signings. They are eager for some more new faces but can’t risk sending White or Crellin back just yet in case they can’t get anyone else in.

White is a player Evatt knows well having had him on loan at Barrow last season as well. He played a key part in the Bluebirds’ promotion to League Two last term but has not been able to make the same impact at the University of Bolton Stadium.

He started his career with spells at Carlisle United and Gateshead before Blackburn signed him in July 2019. However, the ex-England C international is yet to make a senior appearance for Rovers.

