QPR are interested in Manchester United midfielder James Garner, according to journalist Sean Gallagher on Twitter (see tweet below).

Some #QPR transfer tidbits: – Club confident Sinclair Armstrong will sign new deal

– Some interest in James Garner. Slim chance. Watford would have to agree to terminate loan.

– MW wants Pritchard in – but that deal will only happen for right price ie not breaking wage structure — Sean Gallagher (@Sean_Gallagher9) January 26, 2021

The youngster is currently on loan at fellow Championship side Watford and they would have to agree to terminate his stay there for a deal to be agreed.

Garner, who is 19 years old, has made 20 appearances in the league for the Hornets in all competitions this season.

However, QPR are now exploring the possibility of bringing him in for the rest of the campaign to bolster their options in midfield.

The Hoops have had a very busy January transfer window and have signed the likes of Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Stefan Johansen. Mark Warburton’s side have not finished their recruitment drive just yet though.

The window shuts next Monday and Garner is a player the R’s could look to loan before the deadline.

Garner was born in Birkenhead but has risen up through the youth ranks with Manchester United. He has been a key player for the Red Devils at youth levels so far in his career.

He was handed his senior debut in a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in February 2019 before he was handed a new deal at Old Trafford until 2022, with the option for a further year.

Garner made his European debut for Manchester United against Partizan in October 2019 and has since played five more times in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

He was loaned to Watford to get more first-team experience under his belt last summer but is now on the radar of QPR.

