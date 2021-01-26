Watford paid £40m or so for Ismaila Sarr when bringing him to English football from French side Rennes.

Since Watford’s relegation from the Premier League, Sarr has become hot property with top-tier sides interested in him.

Manchester United and West Ham were said to be following him but no formal bid has been made by any club this month. The current transfer window is due to close at 11 pm on February 1.

Ismaila Sarr – Watford record purchase and time in England

22-year-old Senegalese starlet Sarr proved he could cut the mustard with his efforts in the Premier League last season.

His first experience of English football saw the youngster shine despite the Hornets eventual relegation to the Championship. He featured in 28 games in their Premier League campaign, scoring five goals and providing six assists.

Sarr has stuck with Watford in their current Sky Bet Championship campaign. It is a campaign that is half-way through and he is showing his worth at this level.

In 21 Championship appearances this season, Sarr has continued to show his star qualities. He has scored five goals and provided five assists which have raised the question of whether sides will be back in for him.

£25m bid rejected – Palace won’t be held to ransom – Nixon

Roy Hodgson’s Palace side are the only outfit to have made a formal bid – a £25m bid that was rejected by Watford. Watford are thought to be holding out for more with a much higher, more eye-watering amount of around £40m on their mind. That amount, say The Athletic, is “just to get the conversation started.”

Since that rejected bid, no other side has entertained a bid for the talented and exciting Sarr.

Commenting on Twitter, Sun reporter Alan Nixon posted the following quoted retweet in response to a question from a Crystal Palace fan:

It’s an odd one. The last offer was as much as they wanted to pay. There’s nobody else in. Hear talk of waiting until summer … but that opens door for others to join in the bidding. Amazed me he’s not had a bigger offer. https://t.co/AGaRkgmKCj — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 26, 2021

Nixon hints at the fact that Palace won’t be held to ransom saying that: “the last offer was as much as they wanted to pay.”

Reporter Nixon also comments that Palace is prepared to hold off on a January bid, saying there is “talk of waiting until summer.”

It is a move that he seems to think might have an element of risk attached to it. By holding off until summer, the risk would be that Sarr could explode between now and May.

As Nixon indicates, that could present the possibility that another team could step in, making it a risky manoeuvre to consider.

Will Watford be able to hold onto Ismaila Sarr beyond the winter window or is he gone for sure?