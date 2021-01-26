Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael says he has ‘a good feeling’ about Alex Mowatt, after the midfielder was linked with a Championship switch.

The 25-year-old is in the final year of his Barnsley contract. He’s this season featured 24 times in the Championship and scored four goals, once again proving to be one of the best central players in the division.

It led to speculation surrounding his future going into this window, with reports earlier in the month claiming that two ‘mystery’ Championship clubs had tabled bids for him.

Soon after, it was reported that Millwall had placed an offer for Mowatt, but the Lions were quickly ruled out of the running.

Reporting on Ismael’s press conference today, Barnsley Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane gave this update:

No news on Alex Mowatt signing a contract but, on the possibility of keeping him in this window, head coach Valerien Ismael said: "I am very very calm and comfortable. I have a good feeling."#barnsleyfc — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) January 26, 2021

The race is seemingly on for Barnsley to secure Mowatt’s future at the club. We’re now in the final week of the winter transfer window and Barnsley will no doubt be expecting incoming bids for Mowatt in that time.

But should Mowatt still be at Barnsley when the window shuts at 11pm on February 1st, then they stand a good chance of securing a new deal.

Mowatt is the club captain and one of the longstanding players. Him leaving for free in the summer would be a huge detriment to them and the part they’ve played in his career-to-date, so Mowatt might be inclined to do right by Barnsley and sign a new deal, even if that means he’s still sold in the summer.

Up next for Barnsley is the visit of Cardiff City in the Championship this weekend.