Rotherham United have confirmed the signing of Wolves starlet Ryan Giles on their official club website.

After spending the first half of the season with Coventry City, the Wolves youngster has completed a switch to Rotherham United.

Sky Sports (1/25/21, 11:44) claimed earlier this week that the Sky Blues’ imminent deal for Ross County left-back Josh Reid had opened the door for Giles to seal a new loan move. Now, the 21-year-old’s Millers move has been confirmed.

The left-sided player will now spend the rest of the season with Paul Warne’s squad. Giles will also be available for selection against Middlesbrough on Wednesday, so it will be interesting to see if Warne brings the youngster straight into the side.

Upon the announcement of the move, Giles spoke to Rotherham’s official club website about the switch.

The England youth international said he is ready for another challenge after an enjoyable stint with Coventry. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours, but I’m delighted to be here now. I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Coventry City and I thank them for giving me the opportunity.

“I thought it was time for another challenge and I’m definitely looking forward to it. “

The Telford-born ace is highly-rated at parent club Wolves and will be looking to show his ability at the New York Stadium.

In his time with Coventry, Giles played in 21 games across all competitions. He featured heavily in a wing-back role, also starting at left-back when Mark Robins opted to use a four at the back system.

Most of the youngster’s game time with Wolves has come for the club’s Under-23s and Under-18s. However, he has made one senior appearance for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, also making the bench on another seven occasions.

