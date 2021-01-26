Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, Swindon Town assistant manager Tommy Wright has said he is ‘not aware’ of any bids for star attacker Scott Twine.

Twine has been heavily linked with a move away from the Robins after an impressive campaign to date.

Luton Town are among the sides said keen on the 21-year-old, with the Hatters reportedly seeing a bid for the attacker turned down.

Now, the rumoured interest in Twine has been addressed by Tommy Wright. The Swindon Town assistant coach has confirmed he is aware of the rumours but insists he is yet to hear of any bids for the former Newport County loan star.

Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, he said:

“I’m not aware of any bid. A couple of people have rung me about that – I know Luton have been interested but I don’t know if there has actually been a bid.

“I’ve seen the rumours, but that’s it. I don’t know anything about where he is with the contract. We’d like to keep Scott Twine, but in football, even at the highest level, everyone has got their price.

“The one thing with Scott is, whatever happens, he’ll train hard and retain his focus. He’s a good lad, so I’ve got no concerns about him.”

Twine starred in his stint on loan at Rodney Parade in the first half of the season. Featuring heavily in attacking midfield, the Robins starlet netted seven goals and laid on five assists in 23 appearances.

Swindon opted to recall the youngster earlier this month and his strong form has continued. In three League One appearances, Twine has found the back of the net once and provided two assists.

