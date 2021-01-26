Former QPR teammates Danny Simpson and Ravel Morrison were picture training together, and Rs fans have been quick to call for their returns.

Both are free agents – Simpson was released by Huddersfield Town last summer and Morrison by Dutch outfit ADO Den Haag earlier this month.

Now on the lookout for their next clubs, Simpson posted a picture of him next to Morrison at a training facility prompting QPR fans to call for their returns.

Morrison remains just 27 despite a career that’s seemingly lasted a lot longer. He first joined QPR for the second-half of the 2013/14 season where he scored six goals in 15 Championship games to help QPR to promotion.

Simpson was also an important part of that season’s promotion squad, departing for Leicester City soon after the start of the next campaign.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter after Simpson shared that post:

