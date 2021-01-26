As per the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers are keen to send young trio Joe Grayson, Joe Hilton and Stefan Mols out on loan before the end of the January transfer window.

Both Hilton and Mols have recently returned from loan spells and look primed for new clubs.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper has spent time on loan with Fleetwood Town this month, coming in on an emergency deal. Spanish midfielder Mols, on the other hand, spent the first half of the season with CF Intercity, who ply their trade in the Tercera Division in Spain.

As for centre-back Grayson, he has remained at Blackburn for the first-half of the campaign. He has appeared on the bench in the Championship and the FA Cup but his game time has come with the Under-23s.

Now, it has been reported that the trio are poised for loan exits. Rovers are looking to get some senior minutes into the trio, so it will be interesting to see where they end up.

Speaking specifically about Mols, Under-23s boss Billy Barr confirmed the youngster returned early due to injury. Barr went on to emphasize the importance of securing another loan deal, saying:

“Stef has a slight ankle injury from training indoors. He’s been recalled and we’ll look to get him another club this month.

“He’s getting to an age now where we’re looking below regarding giving opportunities.

“But we can’t just throw him by the wayside, if at some point he needs a game then we’ll look to give him one, but we will be looking to get him another club.”

