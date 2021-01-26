Salford City have been joined by MK Dons and Shrewsbury Town in the race to sign Sunderland’s Will Grigg this month, reports Football Insider.

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson is hoping to offload some players before next week’s transfer deadline, with strikers Grigg and Danny Graham on his for-sale list.

The Sun on Sunday (24.01, pg. 59) reported that Johnson was hoping to sell the duo this month, with Salford having been interested in taking in Grigg.

Now aged 29, Grigg is famed for his Wigan Athletic stint which landed him a move to The Stadium of Light midway through the 2018/19 season.

In 49 league games for Sunderland though, Grigg has scored just five goals – this season he’s featured nine times in the league without scoring, owing to the emergence of Charlie Wyke as Sunderland’s main forward.

But Salford face competition from League One sides MK Dons and Shrewsbury Town – both sit in the bottom-half of the League One table (Dons in 15th and Town 17th) but both could stand a better chance of bringing in Grigg.

Salford looked keen at first but the League Two side could struggle to lure Grigg. His arrival at the club would be a huge plus in their bid for an unlikely promotion though, as Salford hope to join Sunderland in League One next season.

Johnson is no doubt hoping for a permanent sale – Grigg is still contracted at the club until 2022 and seems unlikely to regain a place in Johnson’s starting line up.

The race for Grigg will heat up in this final week of the transfer window, with the 29-year-old in line for a chance to reignite his goal-scoring form.