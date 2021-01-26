Burnley have had a £4.5million bid rejected for Stoke City defender Nathan Collins, claims Mirror reporter David Anderson.

The 19-year-old was first linked with both Arsenal and Burnley last weekend. He’s this season become a regular under Michael O’Neill and has quickly established himself as one of the best up and coming defenders in the Football League.

Burnley, after completing their long-awaited takeover, had tabled a bid of £4.5million for Collins. Anderson though reports that this bid was rejected, and that Stoke want ‘more than double’ the initial offer.

Burnley have had a £4.5million offer for Nathan Collins rejected by Stoke. Stoke do not want to lose Collins his window and it is understood they would want more than double that amount before they would considering selling him. #sufc #scfc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) January 26, 2021

Collins has scored twice in 19 Championship outings this season. A product of the Potters youth academy, he would last season make 14 Championship appearances before becoming a mainstay in the side this time round.

Reports emerged over the weekend that Burnley were lining up a £10million bid for Collins. Arsenal looked as though they’d be missing out with Burnley readying Collins, and this first bid could be deemed an ‘opener’ from Burnley as they try and gauge how much it’ll cost to bring Collins in this month.

Burnley could struggle though – O’Neill seems content on keeping Collins until this summer at least, by which time his price will no doubt have rised even further.

O’Neill’s Stoke have become promotion contenders after a stabilising season last time round, which could easily have ended in relegation into league One.

They currently sit in 8th-place of the Championship table with what is now a five-point gap to Bournemouth in 6th, after a run of six games without a win in the Championship for Stoke.

Up next for them is a trip to Huddersfield Town this weekend.