Bradford City are gearing up for a busy end of the transfer window as they look to bolster their ranks.

Here is what could be on the Bantams’ transfer shopping list over the next week-

Conor McAleny

Bradford have already raided Oldham Athletic for their striker Danny Rowe this month and now want McAleny, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

McAleny, who is 28 years old, only joined Harry Kewell’s side last summer but has impressed for the Latics this season, chipping in with 14 goals in all competitions so far.

He is an experienced player in the Football League and has previously played for the likes of Everton, Wigan Athletic, Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town.

The forward has found a home at Boundary Park after a well-travelled career to date but is now on the radar of Bradford.

Another winger

Bradford are currently sat in 20th place and are four points from the relegation zone. They are aiming to claw themselves away from any potential relegation danger during the second-half of the season and may need more options going forward.

As well as McAleny, the Yorkshire side could look to lure another attacking player to Valley Parade before the transfer deadline. They have leaked creativity and a cutting edge so far this season and need more quality going forward.

They should look into the loan market of playing in the Championship or League One needing game time between now and the end of the season.

Dylan Mottley-Henry could move onto pastures new which would free up funds for another winger to come in and add more competition and depth to their ranks.

Will Bradford have a busy end to the window?