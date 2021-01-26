Charlton Athletic have had a busy transfer window so far and could carry on their recruitment until the deadline next week.

They have brought in Ronnie Schwartz, Liam Millar and Jayden Stockley, but here is what could be on their shopping list this week-

Joel Randall

Charlton have had three bids rejected already by Exeter City for the in-demand attacking midfielder. The Grecians rebuffed their latest offer of around £500,000, as per a report by Football Insider.

Randall, who is 21 years old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has scored eight goals this season. Celtic and Swansea City have also been linked and it will be interesting to see if the Addicks go in for him again.

New midfielder

Lee Bowyer’s side have been after AFC Bournemouth’s Nnamdi Ofoborh but he is going to Rangers. This suggests that the League One promotion hopefuls are keen on bringing in some more competition and depth to their midfield department.

Read: Three midfielders Charlton Athletic could sign after missing out on Ofoborh

They also have let George Lapslie leave for Mansfield Town on a permanent basis this month so could use some of the funds to bring in an extra body in that position.

Another defender

Leaking goals has been a problem for Charlton this season and some of their fans will feel they need another defender. They could look into the market this week but with Akin Famewo and Ryan Inniss due to return from injury for the second-half of the campaign, they may resist paying for someone new this winter.

The Addicks are in action tonight against MK Dons and need to start picking up some wins to keep their place in the Play-Offs.

