Liverpool are expected to announce the signing of Derby County’s Kaide Gordon in the next 48 hours, reports Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke.

The 16-year-old made his Derby County debut under Wayne Rooney earlier in the season. Reports have been emerging all week suggesting that Liverpool are closing in on Gordon, who was also linked with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

But it looks like Liverpool will land Gordon now, with a £1million deal rumoured.

Liverpool have agreed a deal for Derby youngster Kaide Gordon and the move is expected to be done in next 48 hours. #LFC #DCFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 26, 2021

Gordon will be joining Liverpool on a youth deal, as he’s not able to sign a professional deal until his 17th birthday in October this year.

Gordon made his debut for Derby County in the 4-0 win away at Birmingham City earlier in the month. He became the club’s fourth youngest ever player and Wayne Rooney has been quick to speak highly of the 16-year-old.

Recently appointed Derby County boss Rooney told Derbyshire Live earlier this month:

“Kaide is a fantastic player and he has got a lot of potential.

“He has come through the Academy. He is 16, he has got a lot of development to do and he is definitely at the right place to do that.

“Of course there will be interest in Kaide because he is a fantastic player, so we expect there to be interest in him. We can control what we are doing at this football, but we can’t control if other teams make bids for our players.”

Derby had been plunged into chaos earlier in the month when it was reported that the club hadn’t paid their players in full for December, and that they were facing administration.

Reports claimed that Derby would be forced into selling some of their best young players this month and Gordon looks like the first who’ll be on his way, with Derby likely to announce one or two more in this final week of the transfer window.

Up next for the Rams is the visit of Bristol City in the Championship this weekend.