Millwall are interested in Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The Lions want to sign him in this transfer window as they look to bolster their defensive options.

Porteous, who is 21 years old, is a key player for Hibs but they are facing Championship interest in him at the moment.

Millwall’s hopes of landing him this winter depend on whether Jack Ross’ side are willing to sell him. He still has two years left on his contract at Easter Road and the Daily Record suggest it would take a big offer for the Scottish Premiership side to consider selling him.

Porteous is highly-rated by Hibs and is being tipped for his first cap for Scotland in the near future, having previously been called up for his country but not been handed an appearance yet. He has played for them at Under-21 level in the past.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at his local side and has so far played 76 games for the Edinburgh outfit in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals.

Porteous would be a good long-term signing for Millwall if they were able to lure him to London before the end of the transfer window. He has already racked up plenty of experience despite his young age.

However, it appears it will need to be a hefty offer for Hibs to consider selling him to Gary Rowett’s side.

Will Millwall get Porteous?