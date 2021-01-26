Northampton Town have completed the loan signing of Luton Town’s Peter Kioso.

The 22-year-old started the season on loan at Bolton Wanderers. In 13 League Two appearances he netted three goals before Hatters boss Nathan Jones made the surprising decision to recall him earlier in the month.

Northampton Town were quickly linked with a loan interest in the right-back, and would yesterday announce the signing of Kioso until the end of the season.

Speaking to www.ntfc.co.uk, Northampton boss Keith Curle said of Kioso:

“Peter is a player we have been tracking for some time and have been very impressed by.

“He was on our radar before he went out to Bolton, we monitored his performances there, he did very well for Bolton and has shown excellent progression in his career.

“He has both power and pace, he is a good athlete and he can play in any role down the right hand side as a wing back or a full back.

“He is a threat going forward, he has good defensive qualities too and he will add to our squad.”

Curle’s side sit in 21st-place of the League One table. Kioso joins another club struggling to keep the pace but moves up a league from his Bolton Wanderers stay.

Things are tight at the bottom of the LEague One table – Northampton could leapfrog four teams with a win at Fleetwood Town this weekend, providing other results go their way.

Kioso though will prove to be a huge signing in Northampton’s bid to survive the drop. He’s shown himself to be an exciting and modern full-back, who’s defensive abilities aren’t outshone by his attacking traits.

Should he impress for Northampton in the second-half of this season then it will give Jones something to think about over summer, with Kioso likely to be involved in his first-team plans next time round.