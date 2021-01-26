Football League-linked striker Armand Gnanduillet has signed for Hearts, as announced by their official club website.

The forward had interest from the Championship but has decided to move up to Scotland on an 18-month deal.

Gnanduillet, who is 28 years old, was offered a contract by League One side Bristol Rovers, as per Bristol Live, and was also a target for Rotherham United according to journalist Alan Nixon.

He has now linked up with Hearts and will be looking to help them gain promotion from the Scottish second tier this season.

Gnanduillet was released by Blackpool at the end of the last campaign and subsequently made the move to Turkey to join Altay. However, he stayed there for just four months and parted company with them in December.

He scored 18 goals in all competitions last term for the Tangerines, four more than he managed in the 2018/19 campaign.

The France-born attacker started his career with spells as a youngster at Le Havre and AS Poissy before moving to England six years ago to join Chesterfield.

He went on to make 98 appearances for the Spirerites and scored 13 goals altogether, as well as having loan spells away at Tranmere Rovers, Oxford United and Stevenage.

Gnanduillet left Chesterfield to sign for Leyton Orient in January 2016 for an undisclosed fee and spent two years with the London outfit, chipping in with four goals.

He then joined Blackpool in August 2016 and was been a big player for the Seasiders. He helped them gain promotion from League Two in his first season at the club and then consolidate their position in the third tier.

Gnanduillet is now gearing up for a fresh start with Hearts.

