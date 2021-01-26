Stoke City and Sunderland are interested in Hibernian youngster Josh Doig, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record.

The Football League duo both ‘watching him closely’ this season and see him as a long-term target.

Doig, who is 18 years old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and Hibs could face a real battle to keep hold of him amid interest from England.

The young left-back still has two years left on his contract at Easter Road meaning Jack Ross’ side are under no immediate pressure to sell.

Doig started his career in the academy of Hearts but made the switch to their Edinburgh rivals in the summer of 2019. He later signed a new deal a few months later running until 2023 and was loaned out to Queen’s Park in the Scottish League Two to gain experience.

The Scotland youth International returned to Hibs ahead of this season and impressed in pre-season.



He has since been a regular in their senior side in this campaign and has made 18 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two assists.

His breakthrough into their team has not gone unnoticed this term and Stoke and Sunderland are monitoring his development. It will be interesting to see if either of them make a move for him in the future.

Doig isn’t believed to be an immediate target for the English duo but they could go in for him in the summer.

