QPR look likely to announce the loan signing of Stefan Johansen today, and the 30-year-old has dropped a huge hint that he’s heading to the club.

Johansen is largely expected to be announced as a QPR player today. The Norway man has already had a medical at QPR and now, one keen QPR fan noticed how Johansen had followed QPR on Instagram, all but confirming his imminent arrival at the club.

He’s set to join on loan from Fulham for the reminder of the season. He’ll become Mark Warburton’s third signing of this January window after bringing in both Jordy de Wijs and Charlie Austin on loan, with Johansen becoming the ideal cover for Tom Carroll.

Carroll had recently been ruled out for three months with a knee injury. He’d quietly gone about his season to become one of QPR’s most consistent players and his loss will be a huge blow.

Johansen though brings with him a wealth of experience – he’s played at the international level with Norway, having proved himself a worthy Championship player in the past.

Formerly of Celtic, Johansen is a tidy midfielder with a range of passing and should be a player who slots right into Warburton’s team and philosophy with ease.

Up next for the Rs is a trip to Watford in the Championship this weekend.