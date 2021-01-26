According to the Evening Express, Sheffield Wednesday have been ‘priced out’ of a move for Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove.

It isn’t the first time Aberdeen have received Championship interest in Cosgrove. The 24-year-old striker was heavily linked with a move to the English second tier in 2020.

Derby County, Middlesbrough and Stoke City were all keen on the former Everton and Wigan Athletic youngster this time last year.

Now, it has been claimed Sheffield Wednesday have expressed their interest in the striker.

The Evening Express has said the Owls lodged an enquiry regarding a potential move for Cosgrove. However, Aberdeen’s valuation of the Beverley-born forward has priced the Hillsborough club out of a deal.

Cosgrove had the chance to leave Pittodrie in the summer when a bid from French side Guingamp came in. However, despite the fact the Dons accepted the bid, the striker turned down the move.

With fresh interest arising this month, it will be interesting to see if anyone looks to tempt Cosgrove away from Aberdeen before the end of this month.

So far this season, the Aberdeen man has played in 14 games across all competitions. In the process, Cosgrove has netted three goals, also laying on three assists.

Cartilage damage prevented him from being involved in the early stages of the season but he has now played in the Dons’ last 13 league games.

Championship interest in his services peaked after his goalscoring exploits in the 2019/20 campaign. Cosgrove scored 23 goals and provided two assists in 38 games, starring for Derek McInnes’ side.

