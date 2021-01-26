According to West London Sport, Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen has had a medical ahead of a proposed move to QPR.

The Norwegian international has fallen out of favour at Craven Cottage and looks set for a temporary move away from the club.

Championship sides have been credited with interest in Johansen in recent weeks, with both Blackburn Rovers and QPR said keen. Now, it has been claimed Mark Warburton’s side are set to beat Tony Mowbray’s outfit to a deal.

West London Sport claims Johansen has had a medical ahead of a temporary move to the R’s. The Fulham man has been keen to move out on loan to get some game time, with Scott Parker only playing the 30-year-old twice.

His last appearance for the Cottagers came in the EFL Cup. Johansen started in midfield against Brentford as the Premier League side fell to a 3-0 defeat.

The news of the Vardø-born ace will come as music to the ears of Warburton. Rangers have just been dealt a midfield injury blow, with Tom Carroll set for three months on the sidelines.

Johansen’s arrival will ease the blow for QPR, also adding some promotion pedigree to their midfield. The former Celtic man has won the Championship play-offs twice with Fulham, coming in 2018 and 2020.

QPR currently sit in 17th place and will be hoping to improve their league position in the second half of the campaign. It will be interesting to see if Johansen’s arrival can help inspire a strong run of form to fire them up the table.

