Peterborough United’s Siriki Dembele is wanted by Fulham, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest, with all three clubs ‘readying bids’.

Football Insider report that Nottingham Forest are one of three teams ready to table a bid for the 24-year-old this month. The Scot has scored five and assisted six in 21 League One games so far this season, having been in the transfer limelight throughout.

Derby County had previous interest in Dembele. He was being linked with a move to Pride Park in the run up to Christmas but having since been placed under a transfer embargo. The club are hopeful that it will be lifted this week but huge uncertainty still surrounds their ongoing situation.

Nottingham Forest then look to have the beating over Derby County in the race for Dembele, but they face competition from both Fulham and Sheffield United.

The Premier League strugglers both sit in the relegation zone. Sheffield United look set for relegation into the Championship but Fulham could yet survive the drop after some plucky performances. Scott Parker then would likely have the most attractive offer for Dembele, who has previously handed in a transfer request at Peterborough.

Forest though have already tried and failed to sign Dembele – they offered Tyler Walker in a straight-swap deal when Sabri Lamouchi was still in charge last summer, with reports from Football Insider claiming Forest had a £250,000 loan-to-buy offer rejected just last week.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Posh’s director of football Barry Fry dismissed Forest’s recent loan-to-buy offer, but confirmed Forest’s summer interest:

“It’s total rubbish and there’s not a cat in hell’s chance we would even consider that kind of deal. There are Premier League clubs interested, but he has 18 months left on his contract and we don’t want to lose our best players in January.

“I did speak to Ioannis (Vrentzos – Forest CEO) at Forest at the start of the season about Siriki and they wanted to do a straight swap for Tyler Walker. While we liked Tyler, we did not feel he was in the same bracket so we told them that we were not interested.

“We’ve heard nothing more from Forest whatsoever and I’ve not spoken to Ioannis since that conversation at the start of the season.”