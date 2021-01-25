Cardiff City have applied to the English Football League for a loan to help clubs ‘struggling with cash flow’.

Cardiff City could be eligible for up to £8.33million, reports BBC Wales. The sum is part of a £250million pot allocated by the EFL to clubs ‘struggling with cash flow’.

Cardiff City have applied to the EFL for a loan. They could be eligible for up to £8.33m from £250m allocated by the EFL to help clubs struggling with cash flow ⚽ pic.twitter.com/kW4jDxPcig — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) January 25, 2021

The club has endured a subpar season in the Championship. Neil Harris was sacked last week and soon after replaced by Mick McCarthy, whose appointment has divided opinion among Cardiff City fans.

Harris leaves the club in 15th-place of the Championship table. A fifth-straight league defeat at home to QPR last time out proved his final game, leaving after less than 14 months in charge.

He replaced Neil Warnock shortly into the last season and would guide Cardiff City to a 5th-place finish, bowing out of the play-off semi-finals at the hands of eventual winners Fulham.

The news of Cardiff’s loan though suggests that owner Vincent Tan is struggling to cope with the financial hardships of the past 18 months – player signings have been few and far between this season and their wage bill is in constant need of cutting.

An £8.33million loan will obviously be a plus for Cardiff City. But with so much uncertainty still surrounding the game – when fans might be allowed back in to finance their clubs being the most pressing issue – taking this loan out might only spell more financial troubles in the long run for Cardiff City.

But plenty more clubs have likely already done so, or will need to at some point in the near future.