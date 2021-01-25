The injury sustained by Jordan Hugill at the weekend against Barnsley leaves Norwich City a striker light.

In addition, the Canaries have today let young forward Tyrese Omotoye leave for Swindon Town on loan, further reducing their options up top.

One more signing?

Norwich could do with sealing a late deal for a new striker window before the end of the transfer to help get them over the line and back into the Premier League.

Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah are expected to be fit again soon but if one or both were to aggravate their injuries again, the promotion hopefuls could be in trouble. They are still assessing the extent of Hugill’s injury.

Depth needed

Norwich need more competition and depth up front for the hard slog that lies ahead, more for cover than anything else. They are due two games a week and need fresh legs.

They also need a striker to throw on as a plan B to help them sustain their charge for the title. Free agents and loans are still avenues they could explore over the next week if they don’t want to buy anyone.

Big few months ahead

Norwich being dumped out of the FA Cup by Barnsley could be a blessing in disguise and gives them the chance to solely focus on the second-half of the season.

The Canaries are back in action this weekend against Middlesbrough at Carrow Road and will be eager to carry on their strong run of form.

Farke’s men need to consider bringing in a late forward before next Monday’s deadline. You can never have too many strikers.

Do Norwich need another striker?