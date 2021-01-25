Charlton Athletic are missing out on signing Nnamdi Ofoborh from Bournemouth with the midfielder agreeing a deal to join Rangers, as per the Daily Record.

Here are three players the Addicks could target instead now-

Archie Collins, Exeter City

Charlton have been trying to sign his Grecians’ teammate Joel Randall in this transfer window and should target the highly-rated midfielder as well. Collins, who is 21 years old, has risen up through the youth ranks with the League Two side and looks set for a bright future in the game.

He has established himself as a first-team regular for Matt Taylor’s side over the past two seasons and they could face a battle to keep him.

Josh Sheehan, Newport County

It is a surprise to see the Wales international still playing in League Two. The former Swansea City man is another player the Addicks could look at from the bottom tier.

Sheehan has made 153 appearances for Newport so far, scoring 14 goals and chipping in with 12 assists. He needs to test himself at a higher level and is out of contract at the end of the season.

Liam Walsh, Bristol City

He played a key part in Coventry City gaining promotion to the Championship last season during his loan spell with Mark Robins’ side, winning their Player of the Season award in the process.

The ex-Everton man fits the bill for Charlton as he is young and knows what it takes to get out of the division.

Who would you sign out of the three, Charlton fans?