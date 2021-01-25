Earlier today, The Atheltic’s David Ornstein wrote in his Monday piece that Nottingham Forest’s on-loan youngster, Brennan Johnson, was catching the eye at Lincoln City.

More specifically, Ornstein wrote that the 19-year-old left-wing flyer was on the radars of Premier League duo Burnley and Leeds United as well as Championship promotion hopefuls Brentford.

However, after an announcement from Leeds United today (below), Brentford’s path to Johnson could be more open.

Who is Brennan Johnson – why the hype?

19-year-old Johnson has come up through the youth ranks at the City Ground. He has made rapid progress up through the age bands at the club.

Such has been the rapid nature of this that he’s gone from youth team to senior squad in just four years. The once-cap Wales international, who represented England at youth level, has made eight appearances for Forest’s first team.

Such is the potential of the youngster that Nottingham Forest have sent him out on loan to Lincoln City for the season.

The Imps are challenging for promotion from League One and are joint-top of the table with Hull City. Johnson has been a big part of that success.

The youngster, who’s been used across the forward positions, has featured 18 times in Lincoln’s 2020/21 campaign. Those 18 appearances have brought five goals and six assists.

These goals and assists have, by the look of it, brought teams a-flocking to Lincoln and the LNER Stadium.

One down, one left – Brentford path now easier

In his Athletic article, Ornstein writes: “Burnley and promotion-chasing Championship side Brentford are both keen [on Johnson],” later adding that Leeds United are “understood” to have also watched the Forest youngster.

However, following Marcelo Bielsa’s pre-Newcastle United presser this afternoon, that could all have changed.

Bielsa reiterated that he is happy with his squad for the rest of the season & is not expecting new signings in this transfer window. #lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) January 25, 2021

Bielsa’s insistence that he is happy with his squad would seem to indicate that Leeds United will not be entertaining a bid for the obviously talented Johnson.

Such a statement might rule Leeds United out of the running but closing this avenue opens another. If Leeds United aren’t going to make additions to their playing numbers, it would open an easier path for Brentford in regard to Johnson.

With Leeds United seemingly out of the picture, Brentford only has one Premier League club, Burnley, to contend with.

