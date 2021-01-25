Derby County today announced the departure of Duane Holmes to fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

Holmes made 83 appearances for the Rams with 15 of those coming this term but he has recently seen himself fall out of favour since Wayne Rooney took over first on an interim basis and now full-time.

The midfielder notched just six times for Derby and found himself being inconsistent over the past 18 months, most notably since the departure of Frank Lampard.

Holmes rejoins the club he came through the academy system with and will be pleased to join back up with the Terriers with the chance of gaining more first-team action.

However, there has been some controversy surrounding the departure of Holmes with the midfielder making some comments that has sparked some anger amongst Derby fans.

Plenty of Derby fans have had their say on the matter, here are a few from Twitter:

