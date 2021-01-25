Speaking to the Telegraph and Argus, Bradford City’s joint-interim manager Conor Sellars has confirmed the club’s interest in Oldham Athletic’s Conor McAleny.

The Bantams were credited with interest in the former Everton forward last week.

Oldham Athletic have already seen one of their attackers make a move to Bradford City. Danny Rowe swapped Boundary Park for Valley Parade and McAleny is the latest linked with Bradford.

Now, the Bantams’ rumoured interest in the 28-year-old has been confirmed. Speaking to the Telegraph and Argus, Conor Sellars has revealed McAleny is ‘one the list’, saying:

“His name’s on the list. How high on there it is – he’s probably not a priority and main target for some reasons.

“He’s a good player, he’s got goals but also we’re looking at the bigger picture and doing the due diligence making sure he’s the right fit for Bradford City.



“We’re hoping to get some more over the line. If they’re right for us and we’re right for them, we’ll surely look to strengthen.”

McAleny has starred for Oldham over the first half of this season.

Since joining Harry Kewell’s side in the summer transfer window, the attacker has netted 14 goals and laid on one assist in 26 games across all competitions. His form has helped the Latics to 14th place after 24 games.

The Whiston-born attacker is out of contract at the end of the season, so it will be interesting to see if Oldham look to cash in this month rather than risk losing him at the end of the season.

