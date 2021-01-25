Bradford City are ‘expected’ to offload Dylan Mottley-Henry, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

The winger has fallen out-of-favour with the League Two side and they will seek to find a new home for him before the end of the transfer window.

Bradford are looking to bring in a couple of attacking players before next week’s transfer deadline having managed to land Danny Rowe from Oldham Athletic last week.

Mottley-Henry, who is 23 years old, has struggled for game time recently and moving onto pastures new this winter could suit both parties.

He started his career at Bradford and rose up through their youth ranks. He played twice for their first-team as a youngster in his first spell at the club before loan spells away in non-league at Altrincham and Bradford Park Avenue to gain experience.

He was then released by the Bantams in 2016 and subsequently linked up with fellow Yorkshire side Barnsley on a free transfer.

However, his opportunities at Oakwell were limited and he was loaned out to Tranmere Rovers in the 2017/18 season, making 16 appearances in all competitions. He then had stints at Chesterfield and Harrogate Town.

He has re-joined Bradford twice under Stuart McCall over the past 12 months but may have to weigh up his options this winter with a departure from Valley Parade on the cards.

The wide man has been left out since McCall’s departure and following him out of the exit door is a possibility.

