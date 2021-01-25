According to Sky Sports (1/25/21, 13:26), Wigan Athletic have turned down a bid from Barnsley for striker Kyle Joseph.

Amid the Latics’ financial struggles, Joseph has been heavily linked with a move away from the DW Stadium.

A whole host of sides have been said keen on the 19-year-old striker. Spurs, Rangers, Celtic and Blackpool are all rumoured to be eyeing up Joseph, with Barnsley also credited with interest.

Now, it has emerged that the Tykes have seen a bid for the starlet rejected. Sky Sports claims Wigan have turned down the offer, but it awaits to be seen how much the Championship side bid for Joseph.

At just 19, Joseph has emerged as one of Wigan’s key players this season. Across all competitions, Scotland youth international has netted five goals and chipped in with one assist in 12 matches.

The London-born starlet has nailed down a spot in the starting 11 in recent months. His most impressive performance came in a 4-3 win over Burton Albion, in which the sought-after striker scored a hat-trick.

With Valerien Ismael’s side reportedly ramping up their interest, it awaits to be seen if Joseph is still a Wigan Athletic player by the end of the transfer window.

The Oakwell side have already bolstered their attacking ranks this month. Carlton Morris joined from fellow Championship side Norwich City in a permanent deal.

Ismael already has Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin, Patrick Schmidt, Victor Adeboyejo, George Miller and new boy Morris as options upfront, so it would be interesting to see where Joseph would fit in.

Barnsley fans, would you welcome the signing of Joseph or would you rather the club looked elsewhere? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you welcome a move for Joseph?