Walsall defender Zak Jules is attracting plenty of interest from higher up the football pyramid.

Football Insider has suggested Championship trio Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City are all interested in signing him.

League One sides MK Dons, Portsmouth and Peterborough United are also keen on him with it looking like Walsall will face a real battle to keep hold of him between now and the end of the transfer window.

Jules, who is 23 years old, has impressed in League Two since joining the Saddlers in July 2019.

The ex-Scotland youth international started his career at Reading and rose up through the youth ranks there. However, he never made a senior appearance for the Royals and was loaned out to Hemel Hempstead Town, Braintree Town and Motherwell as a youngster.

Jules left Reading on a permanent basis in 2017 and spent two years on the books at Shrewsbury Town. He had loan spells away from the Shrews at Barnet, Port Vale and Chesterfield.

He then moved to Macclesfield Town during the 2018/19 season and made 14 appearances for the Silkmen to help them survive in the Football League.

Walsall came calling after his time at Moss Rose and he has since slotted in nicely into their side. Darrell Clarke could now lose him in the near future with the likes of Cardiff, Blackburn and Birmingham all linked with a swoop for him.

