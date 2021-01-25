Chelsea have today parted ways with manager Frank Lampard, and Sheffield Wednesday fans have been quick to react to the news.

Sheffield Wednesday have been managerless for nearly a month now. Tony Pulis was sacked at the end of last month and Dejphon Chansiri is yet to appoint his successor – Wednesday’s third permanent manager of this season alone.

Lampard though could be the next man who comes into contention. Formerly of Derby County, Lampard guided the Rams to the 2019 play-off final before landing the Chelsea job.

Today though, he’s been sacked after 18-months in charge.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday have reacted to the news and with mixed views. Lampard is still a young manager and with a solid showing at Derby County to back him up.

But his Chelsea stint soured, and whether or not he’d be willing to drop down the Championship again remains to be seen.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on the possibility of Lampard coming to Hillsborough: