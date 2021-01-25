Chelsea have today parted ways with manager Frank Lampard, and Sheffield Wednesday fans have been quick to react to the news.

Sheffield Wednesday have been managerless for nearly a month now. Tony Pulis was sacked at the end of last month and Dejphon Chansiri is yet to appoint his successor – Wednesday’s third permanent manager of this season alone.

Lampard though could be the next man who comes into contention. Formerly of Derby County, Lampard guided the Rams to the 2019 play-off final before landing the Chelsea job.

Today though, he’s been sacked after 18-months in charge.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday have reacted to the news and with mixed views. Lampard is still a young manager and with a solid showing at Derby County to back him up.

But his Chelsea stint soured, and whether or not he’d be willing to drop down the Championship again remains to be seen.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on the possibility of Lampard coming to Hillsborough:

Just saying Hutchinson and Lampard played together at Chelsea..Hutch announced today, Frank sacked today.. vacant managers job at #SWFC — Lucas (@LUCAS__intro) January 25, 2021

Perhaps DC was in the know, just waiting for Lampard to become available 🤣🤣🤣 #swfc — Mike Andrews (@mja_owl) January 25, 2021

I don't think I could deal with "Frank Lampard's Sheffield Wednesday" 🤔 😂 #swfc https://t.co/vLv5dgNJiZ — Marc (@MDN099) January 25, 2021

The first person to say #Lampard to Wednesday needs removing from all platforms for their own good! #SWFC #wawaw — DT (@DT_S5) January 25, 2021

Frank Lampard’s Sheffield Wednesday has a ring too it 👀 — Conor Harv (@conorharvey99) January 25, 2021

Don’t want lampard dont think about it either #swfc — Adam 🦉 (@AdamSWFC_) January 25, 2021

how long until Lampard is favourite #swfc — Rob Oldfield (@ROldfieldDesign) January 25, 2021

Cue the cries of “Let’s have Lampard” from the disillusioned. #SWFC https://t.co/pCJ12SPKD6 — The Wednesday ‘Til I Die Podcast (@WTIDPOD) January 25, 2021

Lampard will be on the list soon 😂 #swfc — owls2020 (@OvO_2017) January 25, 2021

If lampard wants to bring all the Chelsea youngsters to Wednesday he's more than welcome #swfc — Tom (@Justom29) January 25, 2021